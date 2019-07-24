FBI: Woman wanted in N.C. bank robbery may be linked to 2 robberies along the east coast

AYDEN N.C. (WNCT) The FBI believes that a woman wanted in connection to a bank robbery Ayden may be involved in two other robberies along the east coast.

According to a release the same unidentified suspect is believed to have robbed three banks along the east coast.

The first robbery occurred at the Orrstown Bank at 1 Giant Lane in Carlisle in Pennsylvania, on July 20.

The second robbery was reported on Tuesday at the M&T Bank at 19511 Camelot Drive, Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.

The third robbery happened at the Southern Bank at 236 West 3rd Street in Ayden.

Officials said that in each case, the suspect showed the teller a note that demanded money.

She has been dubbed the “Pink Lady Bandit” because in at least two of the robberies she carried a distinctive pink handbag, officials said.

If you have any information contact your local FBI Office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

You can also submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov

PREVIOUS:

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) Police are looking for a woman wanted in connection to a robbery at a bank in Ayden.

Chief Barry Stanley with the Ayden Police Department said that an alarm was triggered at Southern Bank around 4:18 p.m.

The suspect involved in the case is described as a white female in her late 20s – early 30s.

She was wearing black/white print pants, a dark navy or black shirt, a blue hat, and sandals.

According to police, she gave the teller a note and it appears it implied that she was armed.

The suspect asked the teller for money in 100s and 50s, police said.

Police said the suspect ran east on 3rd Street.

The K9 unit from Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was deployed.

Police said that K9 units lost scent a bit down 3rd Street and is confident that someone picked her up in a vehicle.

