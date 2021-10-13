Police: Man in Zebulon killed roommate, called 911 to give his location

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was charged by police in the fatal shooting of his roommate after he called 911 and told officers where they could find him, authorities said.

CBS17.com reports the Zebulon Police Department said officers responding to multiple 911 calls about gunshots late Tuesday night found Chauncy Kassim Montague, 35, lying in the front yard of a home with apparent gunshot wounds. Montague was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, witnesses identified the suspect as Travis Denawn Jordan, 32. The news release said Jordan called 911 as he drove away from the shooting scene and told dispatchers where he intended to go. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department found Jordan’s car and took him into custody without incident. He is being held in the Wake County jail without bond and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

Investigators believed the shooting stemmed from an argument.