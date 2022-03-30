WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man is facing multiple charges after police said he shot at the house of his ex-wife who is accused of killing their daughter.

According to the Woodruff Police Department, the incident took place on Jan. 10 at 8 p.m.

Police said Marshall Franklin started shooting at the house where his ex-wife, Heather Wessell, lived.

This shooting is in connection to Ayla Franklin’s death, who was Marshall Franklin’s daughter, according to police.

We previously reported that Heather Wessell was charged with manslaughter for the Aug. 7 death of her daughter 22-year-old Ayla Franklin.

Ayla Franklin, Wessel’s daughter, was found facedown and unresponsive in a front yard of a house on Irby Street.

Police arrested and charged Marshall Franklin with three counts of attempted murder, discharging into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm/ammo by a convicted felon.

Marshall Franklin is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.