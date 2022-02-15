Police: Man shot after striking Mount Holly officers with vehicle released from hospital; arrested on assault charges

Video above is from report on Feb. 11, 2022

GASTON COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was shot by two Mount Holly police officers after hitting the officers with his vehicle has been released from the hospital and charged, authorities said.

The man has been identified as Omar De’Vone Jordan, 29. Mount Holly Police said Jordan was recently released from the hospital after being admitted last Friday and arrested. His charges include:

Assault with a deadly weapon – inflicting serious injury

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Injury to personal property

Suspect: Omar De’Vone Jordan, 29

The two Mount Holly officers who suffered minor injuries during this incident have been identified as Officer J. Griffin and Officer L. Ruocco. They were released from the hospital last Friday.

Both officers remain on administrative duty during the criminal and administrative investigations. This is standard policy whenever an officer discharges a service weapon, Mount Holly Police said.

The incident began around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, outside Abbey Court Apartments in the 100 block of Maple Circle in Mount Holly.

Watch Friday’s news conference below:

Mount Holly officers were called to the area on the report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. As officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to make contact with the driver, now identified as Jordan.

Police Chief Roper said Jordan shifted his vehicle into reverse and struck two Mount Holly police officers with his vehicle.

The two officers involved interpreted the action as a ‘deadly threat’ and fired their weapons, striking Jordan in an effort to stop the threat, Chief Roper said last week.

Jordan was initially taken to the hospital on Friday for treatment.

The North Carolina SBI is now handling this investigation. The Gaston County District Attorney will also be conducting an independent review of this incident.