GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly tried to kidnap a young girl walking to school with her mother.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7 a.m. a woman was walking with her young children on Lily Street and White Horse Road when Robert Daniel Mistretta, 66, allegedly approached the woman and attempted to grab and pull the child away from her.

The mother was able to get the child back from Mistretta and resume walking safely, according to investigators.

Deputies later located Mistretta on Burdine Drive and arrested him. They said the child’s student ID was in his possession, which they claim was torn from the child’s lanyard during the struggle.

Mistretta was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center on charges of kidnapping and petit larceny.

During a bond hearing Wednesday, Mistretta was given a $2,100 bond for the larceny charge but no bond for the kidnapping.

Prior to his arrest on Wednesday, he was out on bond for a previous charge in Greenville.

Mistretta’s next court appearance will be within 30 days.