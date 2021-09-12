Police: North Carolina man shot on front porch has died

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man shot this weekend while sitting on his porch has died, police said Sunday.

Timothy Lee Jackson, 58, of Winston-Salem, died at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital after being shot in the torso outside his home Saturday evening, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Jackson was confronted by male subjects and a verbal altercation occurred, according to the police investigation. The subjects shot Jackson while on his front porch and fled the area in a vehicle, the release said.

The investigation was ongoing Sunday, with police seeking help from the public about what happened.

