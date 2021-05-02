Police: North Carolina man steals Pittsburgh International Airport maintenance truck, crashes into terminal walkway

PITTSBURGH (WBTW) — Police arrested a North Carolina man Friday who is accused of stealing a maintenance truck at Pittsburgh International Airport and crashing the truck into the indoor walkway that connects the terminal with airport parking, according to the Allegheny County Police Department.

35-year-old Harry Griffith, of North Carolina, allegedly stole the truck while an airport employee was emptying a trash can and the employee witnessed him crashing the truck into the building, according to police. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the man is from Southern Pines, west of Fayetteville.

After the crash, Griffith jumped out of the truck and was followed by the employee, according to police.

Police arrived at the airport to find the truck crashed through the glass doors and into a cement pillar in the building near the Hyatt Regency Hotel connected to the airport, according to the department. The airbags were deployed.

Griffith had cuts on his arms and legs, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.

Courtesy: Allegheny County Police Department/Facebook

According to the Post-Gazette, Griffith was banging on cars in the parking lot at about 6 p.m. when police were originally called. At some point in the parking lot, Griffith is accused of using a racial slur towards someone, but police didn’t say whether that was before or after the crash, the paper reports.

The Post-Gazette reports Griffith was charged with DUI, theft, ethnic intimidation, and other charges related to the crash.