Police: SC man accused of beating man with iron pipe, resulting in skull fracture, brain bleed

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Hartsville man has been charged with attempted murder after a victim told police the man beat him with an iron pipe.

Benjamin Boone, 37, was arrested Thursday night and taken into custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. The incident occurred at about 10:55 p.m. on Feb. 29.

Benjamin Boone (courtesy: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

Police were called to the area of W. Carolina Avenue for a person reported to be bleeding from the head while in the roadway. Police said they saw a large amount of blood running down the man’s face and head.

The victim told police Boone struck him on top of his head with an iron pipe that was threaded, according to the report. The victim was taken to the Carolina Pines Medical Center for treatment and transferred to the Mcleod Trauma Center for a fractured skull and brain bleed.

According to the report, the victim told police, “Boone was tweaking and was paranoid and during an argument struck him in the face with a flashlight.” The victim said he left, but Boone followed him to a friend’s house where the incident continued, police reported. He told police Boone hit him several times on the body with the pipe and then struck him in the head.

Police are still investigating the incident.

8/17/21 UPDATE: Boone was released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $25,000 bond after spending 530 days in jail.

