Police seek 4 men in shooting after 16-year-old boy found with head wound in Rocky Mount, officials say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount Police are looking for four men who they say were involved in a shooting after a 16-year-old boy was found with a wound on his head.

Department officials identified four men on Friday for whom they have obtained warrants: Kevious Pittman, 26; Aubrey Hill Jr., 19; Dwayne Wilson, 18; and Deshaun Givens, 18.

All four are accused of shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting into an occupied dwelling causing serious injury and damage to property in connection with the Dec. 29 incident in the 2100 block of Nancy’s Circle.

Police responded to reports of a shooting that night and found the 16-year-old boy at the scene with a minor wound to his head, possibly from a graze or debris. He was taken and treated at Nash UNC Health Care.

Authorities say anyone with information about the whereabouts of the four men can contact the department at 252-972-1411, Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip — text RMPOL and the message to 274637.