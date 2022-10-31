HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have seized numerous THC edibles from stores in High Point due to the packaging infringing on existing trademarks.

According to High Point Police, they joined agents from the NC Department of the Secretary of State, the NC Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force, the ALE and Homeland Security to check out several tobacco and vape stores. They were looking specifically for trademark violations.

Store owners and employees voluntarily surrenders over 8,800 counterfeit products, at a cost of $49,896. These stores were issued a warning.

Some products seized include bongs, grinders, roach clips, vape cartridges and gummies. Some stores also had cans and bottles with “hidden compartments” in them. Police say these are used to hide narcotics.

Products seized by police (courtesy of High Point Police Department)

Some of the trademarks that police say were violated include:

Louis Vuitton

Disney

Nintendo

Marvel

Frito-Lay

Kellogg’s

Mondelez (Oreo, Chips Ahoy and Sour Patch Kids)

Coca-Cola

Girl Scouts of the USA

Police say that these products did not have permission to use their trademarks. Violating trademarks can be a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the value of the goods in question.

The police also sized “U-Pass” and “XStream Urine.” These products are allegedly used to defraud drug and alcohol screening tests.

The North Carolina AntiCounterfeit Trademark Task Force has taken more than $190 million worth of counterfeit goods off the street, according to the release.