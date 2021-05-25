Police: South Carolina man poured gas over woman’s vehicle, attempted to run over officer, crashed into power line

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville police have arrested a man after they say he caused extensive damage to a woman’s vehicle and tried to run over an officer.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the parking lot of the Middletown Apartment complex in Hartsville for calls of a man pouring gasoline all over a vehicle, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found Christopher Dinkins, 24, getting out of a vehicle when he told them he knew the woman who lived there, and that police presence was not necessary.

Officers proceeded to tell Dinkins they had received a call about him being in the parking lot, and asked him what was going on, according to police.

Dinkins then told officers again that they were not needed before he entered into his own vehicle and, according to police, tried to run over an officer as they asked him to exit the vehicle.

Dinkins proceeded to drive out of the parking lot, and a brief chase ensued, according to authorities. The chase, however, did not last long before Dinkins lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the guide wires of a light pole, causing extensive damage and power loss to the surrounding power grid.

Dinkins attempted to exit his vehicle and flee on foot, when officers were able to catch up to him and arrest him, according to police.

After placing Dinkins into the back of a patrol vehicle, officers were able to locate crack cocaine in the vehicle Dinkins crashed, according to police.

Officers then returned to the apartment complex and spoke to a witness who, according to authorities, told them Dinkins had been pouring gasoline over a vehicle in the parking lot, as well as in the vehicle’s oil spout.

The witness also said Dinkins was ripping parts out of the motor, the headliner and cutting the lights out, according to police.

Dinkins is being charged with attempted murder, two counts of malicious injury to personal property, possession of crack cocaine, assaulting an officer while resisting arrest and failure to stop for a blue light. He is being held at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center without bond.