WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) A woman was found dead inside a Beaufort County home on Saturday, officials say.

Around 5:00 p.m. on December 12, Deputies were called to 1117 NC 171 Hwy N. in Washington to perform a welfare check. Upon arrival, officials found a woman deceased inside of the home.

This is an ongoing investigation. Foul play is suspected.

No further information is released at this time. Stay with 9OYS for the latest updates.