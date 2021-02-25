Police: Taxi passenger hands note demanding money to drive-thru bank tellers in SC

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A taxi passenger handed a note demanding money through the drive-thru Thursday at South State Bank in Hartsville, according to Lt. Mark Blair with Hartsville Police.

The man was in the taxi and passed the note through the tubes at the drive-thru, Blair said. The taxi driver was unaware what was going on.

The taxi was still in the drive-thru when police arrived and the man was arrested, Blair said.

The suspect’s name has not been released as charges have not yet been filed.