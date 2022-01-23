Police: Teenager fatally shot in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Police in an eastern North Carolina city were investigating Sunday the shooting death of a teenager found inside a home.

Rocky Mount officers responding to a shooting report shortly after 3 a.m. found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. He was taken to UNC Nash Health Care, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police department units were investigating what led to the shooting. The department was requesting help from anyone who had information about what happened.