Police: tire-slasher targeting Jeep Wranglers in Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a tire-slasher has rolled into Cape Hatteras National Seashore and is apparently targeting Jeep Wranglers.

The Charlotte Observer reports Bodie and Hatteras islands were hit with a rash of vandalism that left seven cars with slashed tires, sometimes including the spare.

A press release from park services said seven owners in the past two weeks have reported puncture damages to their tires. Five of those vehicles were Jeep Wranglers.

Cape Hatteras officials didn’t speculate on why Jeep Wranglers were targeted.

WCXL-FM reported on July 18 that another Wrangler and a GMC Yukon had their tires punctured at Kill Devil Hills.

Park rangers are increasing patrols as the investigation is ongoing. They’re coordinating investigative efforts with Dare County, Kill Devil Hills and Nags Head authorities.