Police trying to ID man accused of armed robbery at Washington vape shop

WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) – The Washington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of an armed robbery on Monday at a local vape shop.

Washington police said at 2:44 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a reported armed robbery at Expressway Tobacco and Vape shop, located at 838 West 15th Street.

Witnesses at the scene told officers a man entered store with a long gun, demanded money from the clerk, then ran away from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.



Police described the suspect as a light skin, black male wearing a dark red hoodie covering his head, grey pants with a black stripe down the side, and tan boots.



The suspect was last seen running south from the store, across 15th Street, and behind the Hallmark Store located at 611 East 15th Street.



Loose change, a black mask, a red hoodie, and a toy long gun were located in a parking lot a short distance from the scene.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt during this armed robbery.



Anyone with information on this crime should call the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444, or call Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.