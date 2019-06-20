Police trying to ID man wanted for larceny in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Police Department is trying to identify a man wanted for a larceny reported at Heath’s Pawn.

The incident occurred on 1845 Lejeune Boulevard.

The suspect was described as a white man, approximately 5’6 to 5’8, and between the ages of 45 and 55 years old.

The suspect was wearing a blue baseball cap with a tan brim, a light blue polo style short sleeve t-shirt, navy and white swim trunks with a Hawaiian floral design on them, and gray and black shoes at the time of the incident.

The suspect also sported a goatee and mustache.

Police said he was seen operating a white Lexus on the day the theft took place.

If you have any information contact JPD Detective Matthew Summerlin at 910-938-5039 or msummerlin@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.