Police trying to ID suspects involved in Greenville cemetery break-in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Police are trying to identify two suspects involved in a breaking and entering at Memorial Homestead Gardens Cemetery.

The Greenville Police Department said that more than $10,000 worth of grounds keeping equipment was taken on July 27 shortly after 11 p.m.

After reviewing nearby surveillance cameras, officers said they have been able to track the suspects’ movements after the crime.

Police said the suspects were caught on camera at the Speedway at 3505 Highway 264.

The suspects were traveling in what appears to be a silver pick up truck pulling a trailer, police said.

If you have any information contact GPD Officer L. Johnson at 252-702-1945.

Crime Stoppers offers a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.