NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Two Virginia men were arrested for a reportedly accidental shooting of a 17-year-old girl in the head.

Ashton Mills — Nags Head Police Department

Around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, Nags Head Police Department responded to call for gunshot trauma at the Surf Side Hotel in the 6700 block of South Virginia Dare Trail.

The girl was transported to The Outer Banks Hospitals in critical condition.

Following a preliminary investigation, police said the incident took place among a group of friends staying in the hotel. One of the men, 22-year-old Ashton Mills, is alleged to have mishandled the firearm and was responsible for the discharge of the firearm, police said.

He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony obstruction of justice. He is currently in the Dare County Detention Center under a $230,000 secured bond.

Joshua Smith — Nags Head Police Department

A second man, 23-years-old Joshua Smith, was charged with storage of firearms to protect minors.

He was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

This investigation is ongoing.