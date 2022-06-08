THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman poured hot cooking oil on her cousin while he was sleeping, leaving him severely burned, police said.

Andrew Kirby, 32, called the Thomasville Police Department early Monday, Nexstar’s WGHP reported. Officers arrived at a house to find Kirby sitting outside in his wheelchair pleading for help, police said, adding that he had third-degree burns on his head and upper torso.

Police said Kirby was taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem, where he was listed in serious but stable condition on Wednesday.

Keeva Dawn Carlton, 41, left the house before police arrived, but police found her at a shopping center and arrested her. She was charged with assault on a disabled person inflicting serious injury. She is jailed on a $25,000 secured bond. Her attorney wasn’t immediately available for comment on Wednesday.

Police did not give a reason why Kirby was attacked.