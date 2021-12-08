Police: Woman run over by boyfriend on Tennessee campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman is recovering from multiple fractures and a Sevierville man has been arrested after police said she was run over by her boyfriend’s truck late Sunday on the University of Tennessee, Knoxville campus.

Officers responded to the G10 parking lot next to Neyland Stadium around 9:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a domestic disturbance. The victim and two witnesses told investigators that 28-year-old Jonathan Blair, of Sevierville, ran over his girlfriend before attempting to convince the victim to get back in the vehicle so he could transport her to the hospital.

The victim suffered at least three fractures to her pelvis and large abrasions on her back.

Blair was placed under arrest after admitting to consuming alcohol before operating the vehicle and performing poorly in a field sobriety test. He also exhibited signs of intoxication including slurred speech and an unsteady gait.

He was charged with aggravated assault involving reckless acts and driving under the influence. Blair was arraigned in jail on Dec. 7 with a bond hearing set for Thursday, Dec. 9 at 9 a.m.