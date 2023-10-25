GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office have acknowledged an investigation into the break-ins at several post offices in the county.
Jessica Adams, a U.S. Postal Inspector, replied Wednesday to an inquiry last week from WNCT’s Erin Jenkins regarding the break-ins. Adams said two break-ins being investigated are at:
- ECU Station, 806 E. 10th St., Greenville (Oct. 16)
- Greenville Main Post Office, 300 W. 2nd St., Greenville (Oct. 20)
Pitt County Sheriff Public Information Officer Lee Darnell also said break-ins were confirmed on Sept. 3 in Falkland and Sept. 4 in Stokes.