GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office have acknowledged an investigation into the break-ins at several post offices in the county.

Jessica Adams, a U.S. Postal Inspector, replied Wednesday to an inquiry last week from WNCT’s Erin Jenkins regarding the break-ins. Adams said two break-ins being investigated are at:

ECU Station, 806 E. 10th St., Greenville (Oct. 16)

Greenville Main Post Office, 300 W. 2nd St., Greenville (Oct. 20)

Pitt County Sheriff Public Information Officer Lee Darnell also said break-ins were confirmed on Sept. 3 in Falkland and Sept. 4 in Stokes.