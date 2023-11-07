GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Multiple U.S. post offices have been broken into in Pitt County. Now the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward that leads to an arrest in the cases.

The burglaries happened in Stokes, Falkland, and Greenville. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $100,000 reward for anyone who has any information on the break-ins that will lead to an arrest.

To relay any pertaining information contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, and say “Law Enforcement.”