SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A pregnant woman was shot during a road rage incident in Lee County earlier this week, deputies say.

The incident was reported around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday near the Circle K store at the intersection of N.C. 87 and Commerce Drive, just south of Sanford, according to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies first discovered the shooting when they tried to stop a red pickup truck that was traveling at a “high rate of speed” and finally stopped at the emergency room entrance of Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford, officials said.

The occupants of the truck told Lee County deputies that a 26-year-old pregnant woman in their truck had been shot by another motorist near Carolina Trace Fire Department, which is along N.C. 87 south of the Circle K.

The occupants of the truck said the suspect’s car drove through the back of the Circle K store and drove behind the victim’s truck heading south on N.C. 87.

A car that Lee County deputies said was possibly involved in a road rage shooting earlier this week. Photo from Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was shot when a bullet when through the passenger door of the pickup truck, the news release said.

The pregnant woman was hit in “her arm and the bullet had entered her abdomen,” deputies said in the news release.

The victims said the suspect’s car was “possibly a gray passenger vehicle” and the incident “was described by the victims to be a road rage incident,” the news release said.

The victim was transferred from Central Carolina Hospital to UNC Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Deputies are asking for information from anyone driving near the Circle K or along N.C. 87 south of Sanford around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies are also seeking tips from other sources to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 775-5531 or the Tip Line at (919) 718-4577.