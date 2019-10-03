PRINCEVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Princeville man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges.

Deputies said Devin Maurice Hyman, 31, of Princeville, is wanted on charges of second-degree kidnapping, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, and assault on a female.



Hyman is also wanted in Halifax County on charges of arson and burglary, investigators said.



Deputies said Hyman is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, call 911, but do not approach him.



If you know where Devin Maurice Hyman might be, call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.