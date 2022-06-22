Daniel Glen Printz

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WGHP) — It’s the work of a North Carolina “serial killer” that left a missing South Carolina woman dead, according to Sheriff Hobart Lewis of Greenville County, S.C.

On Wednesday, Lewis said during a news conference that 80-year-old Edna Suttles, who went missing from Granville County on Aug. 7, 2021, was killed by Daniel Glen Printz, 59.

“This investigation uncovered the man responsible, a man who has now been identified as a serial killer, residing in Bostic, North Carolina,” Lewis said.

Printz was sentenced to life in prison without parole after he pleaded guilty to killing Suttles.

“Printz is a monster who has a long history of targeting, kidnapping, and killing women – causing unimaginable loss to his victims and their families,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis for the District of South Carolina in a news release. “He has earned every day of his life sentence, and our communities are safer with him in a prison cell. We are grateful that the Court delivered justice today and we hope it provides some measure of comfort for the victims’ families.”

Sheriff Chris Francis, of Rutherford County, North Carolina, said, “We are glad to see justice served today for these horrible crimes. We are honored to have worked jointly with the FBI, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office during this investigation. I am proud of the work my Investigators did in seeking justice for the families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families.”

Daniel Printz signed his name at the bottom of his plea agreement on June 15, 2022.

Edna Suttles

On that day in August, Printz went from Bostic to Travelers Rest, South Carolina. There, he met Suttles at a Food Lion located off of U.S. 25. He bought a four-pack of yogurt, and then the two of them went back to Suttles’ home.

Later that afternoon, surveillance video showed Printz moving Suttles from her vehicle into his in the Food Lion parking lot. Investigators say she was “visibly sedated.”

He drove her to a nearby hotel, and another surveillance camera caught video of Printz wiping down the inside and outside of his vehicle. He then drove her back to Bostic.

Suttles did not show up at work the next day, prompting her coworkers to call the sheriff’s office.

At Printz’s home, investigators found Suttles’ keys, bank card, jewelry and pocketbook. Most of these items were hidden in a box used for raising bees in a remote section of Printz’s property.

They also found an open yogurt cup that contained traces of Lorazepam, Tramadol and Cyclobenzaprine.

Printz led investigators to Suttles’ body on May 16. He had buried her on a nearby property in Rutherford County.

‘Serial killer’

Printz has since been linked to the deaths of Nancy Rego of Gaston County, Delores Sellers of Mecklenburg County and Leigh Goodman of Gaston County, and he admitted to involvement in their deaths or disappearances.

He was previously convicted of kidnapping a woman in Michigan in 1997. He was sentenced to 13 to 30 years in prison, but he was released in 2009. His parole was terminated in 2011.

Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, whose office participated in the prosecution of this case, said, “Printz’s day of reckoning arrived in a federal courtroom. This man is responsible for the deaths of multiple women and has caused inconceivable pain to their loved ones. A life behind bars is a just outcome.”