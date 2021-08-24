Probation search leads to drug charges in New Bern, bonds around $1 million

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested and issued drug-related charges on two people during a probation search.

On August 23, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office assisted the North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole with a probation search on N.C. Hwy. 55 in New Bern. They found a quantity of heroin, methamphetamine and other illegal drugs.

Dulce Castromontero, 25, the probationer, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV-controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held under a $1 million bond.

Quvondo Bryant, 31, of N.C. Hwy. 55 in New Bern was charged with felony conspiracy to deliver heroin and felony conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. He was being held under a $750,000 bond.