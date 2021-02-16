Probation search leads to drug trafficking charges in Vanceboro

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – On February 11, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation’s Bureau assisted the North Carolina Department of Probation & Parole with a probation search on B&R Drive in Vanceboro.

As a result of the search heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and a firearm was located. 34-year-old Jeffrey Maurice Edwards was charged with:

  • Trafficking heroin
  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Possession with intent manufacture sell/deliver heroin
  • Possession with intent to manufacture sell/deliver methamphetamine
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Child abuse by leaving drugs where a child could access the  

Edwards is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $750,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV