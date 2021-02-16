Probation search leads to drug trafficking charges in Vanceboro

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – On February 11, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation’s Bureau assisted the North Carolina Department of Probation & Parole with a probation search on B&R Drive in Vanceboro.

As a result of the search heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and a firearm was located. 34-year-old Jeffrey Maurice Edwards was charged with:

Trafficking heroin

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession with intent manufacture sell/deliver heroin

Possession with intent to manufacture sell/deliver methamphetamine

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of marijuana

Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Child abuse by leaving drugs where a child could access the

Edwards is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $750,000 bond.