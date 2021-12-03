Probation searches lead to arrests in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and are facing charges after probation searches were conducted in Craven County.
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office, New Bern Police Department, Vanceboro Police Department and the Department of Public Safety’s Probation and Parole Office conducted probation searches on November 30. Overall, 22 searches were conducted, which resulted in the arrests of the following people:
- Brandon Churchill, 33, of Shepard Street in Havelock is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Meshach Bryant Wharton, 23, of Daniels Street in New Bern is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Additionally, fifteen probationers were determined to not be in compliance with the conditions of probation. They are pending further action by probation and parole.