NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A probationer has been arrested and charged with possession of illegal drugs while she was at her probation office in New Bern.

Tabitha Jeanne Paul, 31, was arrested by deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver acid, felony possession of heroin, felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, and possession of schedule III controlled substance. Paul was also served probation violation warrants.

Paul was being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $300,000 secured bond.

Deputies responded on Tuesday to the North Carolina Adult Probation & Parole Office after a report of a probationer having illegal drugs on them when she arrived for a meeting with her probation officer. She was on probation for felony trafficking schedule I controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of schedule I controlled substance.