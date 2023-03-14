CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man on probation was caught with cocaine, meth, and a gun during a check of his home, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Deputies conducted a search on Sunday at the home of Mark Eury, who was out on probation on drug trafficking charges, on Oxford School Road.

Nearly 2,400 grams of meth, 50 grams of cocaine, a gun, and over $2,000 in cash was located and Eury was arrested.

He now faces additional charges that include trafficking and possession of a gun as a felon. He’s being held without bond.