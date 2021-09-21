Prosecutors: Man defrauded Amazon out of $290,000 by returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man scammed Amazon out of nearly $300,000 by seeking refunds for products that he never actually returned, according to federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Department of Justice said court filings show Hudson Hamrick of Charlotte was charged Monday with wire fraud, The Charlotte Observer reported. Hamrick is accused of making more than 300 fraudulent transactions between October 2016 and some time last year.

According to charging documents, Hamrick would order an expensive product from Amazon, file a return and receive a full refund. Hamrick received bogus refunds on the return of more than 270 products, about 250 of which were worth significantly less than what he initially ordered, court documents state.

If he didn’t initiate a return, Hamrick would seek a concession by claiming to have never received the product or that it arrived broken, necessitating a replacement, prosecutors said.

Hamrick also bought expensive items, sent back a cheaper replacement and then resold the more expensive product online.