WEST PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – A police pursuit ended in multiple charges Tuesday morning for an Upstate woman.

According to the West Pelzer Police Department, officers spotted a woman speeding at 9:30 a.m. in front of Town Hall on Main Street.

An officer pursued her for three miles until she turned right onto Washington Church Road in Greenville County. He kept pursuing her until she was boxed in.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, the officer got out and approached the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Stalacia Turner, got out of the vehicle.

The officer said while trying to put handcuffs on Turner, she started resisting and fighting him by pulling, turning and kicking.

The police department said that bystanders helped the officer restrain Turner on the ground.

Turner was charged with speeding, resisting arrest, failure to stop for blue lights and possession of marijuana.

She is currently being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.