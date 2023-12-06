*Content Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of sexual and physical assault.*

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 12 rapes and several other sex offenses between 1995 and 2004, according to Wake County arrest warrants.

Arrest warrants for Rickey Hall, 59, were issued on Nov. 16 and it took a little more than two weeks before police found him and took him into custody.

Raleigh police said the investigation and arrest resulted from a positive match from the Combined DNA Index System. The CODIS is a national database made up of DNA profiles from convicted offenders, unsolved crime scene evidence, and missing persons.

Police said the evidence in this case was included as part of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative initiated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in 2019.

Listed below are the dates and charges in chronological order:

1995

The first offenses took place on Jan. 14, 1995, when arrest warrants state Hall raped a female victim against her will.

According to the warrant, the victim was at least 16-years-old at the time and was kidnapped by Hall. He allegedly restrained her and moved her from one place to another without her consent, and held her for ransom.

During this offense, warrants also state that Hall assaulted the female by “grabbing her neck and slamming her against a wall when she tried to escape.”

Hall was charged with felony first degree rape, felony kidnapping, and misdemeanor assault on a female for this incident.

1998

On July 27, 1998, arrest warrants state Hall raped and repeatedly assaulted another woman. The warrants allege that Hall threatened the victim that he would “break her face” if she did not remove her clothes.

Hall then committed assault by strangling her, which caused serious bodily injury, according to arrest warrants. He then assaulted the victim by punching her in the head.

Arrest warrants then state that Hall committed a sexual offense by engaging in a sex act other than intercourse by force and against the victim’s will. The warrant stated that Hall inflicted serious personal injury.

Hall then, reportedly, committed rape.

He was charged with felony first degree rape, felony kidnapping, felony first degree sexual offense, felony assault serious bodily injury, two counts of misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor communicating threats for this incident.

1999

In a third round of similar crimes, on April 30, 1999, arrest warrants state Hall repeatedly sexually assaulted, physically assaulted, and robbed another female victim. The warrants said Hall kidnapped her by restraining her, and moving her against her will to facilitate first degree rape.

The warrants allege the woman was terrorized and subjected for “sexual servitude.”

The warrants state that Hall threatened the victim by holding up a razor blade to the victim’s neck and stated, “If you tell anyone I’ll cut your throat.”

Hall then stole $40 from her by forcibly and violently taking her property.

Hall was charged with felony first degree rape, two counts of first degree sexual offense, felony first degree kidnapping, felony common law robbery, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor communicating threats.

2000

On April 12, 2000, arrest warrants state Hall kidnapped, raped, and threatened to kill another victim.

The warrant alleges Hall kidnapped this person by retraining them and moving them from one place to another. He then threatened the victim by by stating, “Shut up or I’ll kill you.”

Hall then strangled the victim and raped them, the warrant said.

Hall was charged with felony first degree rape, felony assault serious bodily injury, first degree kidnapping, and misdemeanor communicating threats.

2002

In a fifth round of similar crimes, Hall has been charged for the reported kidnapping and sexual assault of another woman on Sept. 18, 2002. He confined and restrained her against her will, according to arrest warrants. The warrants also allege that Hall held a knife to the victim’s neck and told the victim to go with him or he would hurt her.

Hall then repeatedly sexually assaulted the victim and raped her.

He was charged with felony first degree rape, two counts of felony first degree sexual offense, felony first degree kidnapping, misdemeanor sexual assault, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor communicating threats.

2003

On Aug. 24, 2003 and Oct. 17, 2003, arrest warrants state Hall repeatedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and raped two difference victims.

In both instances, Hall allegedly kidnapped the victims and assaulted them with a knife.

Arrest warrants state Hall kidnapped the first on Aug. 24, 2003 and held a knife to her back. He then strangled, sexually assaulted and raped her, according to arrest warrants.

Hall was charged with two counts of felony first degree rape, three counts of felony first degree sexual offense, felony first degree kidnapping, felony assault serious bodily injury, and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon in this incident.

On Oct. 17, 2003, arrest warrants state Hall kidnapped another and threatened to kill them by holding a knife to their body. He then raped the victim, according to arrest warrants.

Hall was charged with felony first degree rape, felony first degree kidnapping, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor communicating threats in this incident.

2004

In the ninth year of the crimes he is charged with, warrants indicate Hall committed another three rapes.

In the first, warrants said he kidnapped, repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped a victim on Aug. 24, 2004.

The warrants allege Hall kidnapped and assaulted the victim with a gun, knife and stick by “jumping out of the bushes with a gun to gain compliance.” He then allegedly “hit [her] with a stick when she did not do as she was ordered and flicked a knife open and shut to further terrorize [her].”

According to arrest warrants, Hall repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped the victim.

In this incident, Hall was charged with felony first degree rape, five counts of felony first degree sexual offense, felony first degree kidnapping, and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

On Sept. 11, 2004, arrest warrants state Hall repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped another woman.

Hall allegedly kidnapped her and stated he “would break her neck if she screamed.” According to arrest warrants, he strangled the victim, causing her to lose consciousness.

He was charged with two counts of felony first degree rape, felony first degree sexual offense, felony first degree kidnapping, felony assault serious bodily injury, and misdemeanor communicating threats in this incident.

On Sept. 16, 2004, arrest warrants state Hall kidnapped, raped, and physically assaulted a woman.

According to arrest warrants, Hall kidnapped this victim against her will and punched her in the forehead when she screamed for help. The warrants allege that “when she grabbed for the knife, her hand was cut.”

Hall then strangled the victim and raped her, according to arrest warrants.

He was charged with felony first degree rape, felony first degree sexual offense, three counts of felony assault serious bodily injury, felony first degree kidnapping, and misdemeanor assault on a female.

In total, Hall was charged with:

15 counts of first degree sexual assault

12 counts of first degree rape

10 counts of first degree kidnapping

Seven counts of assault serious bodily injury

Six counts of communicating threats

Five counts of assault with a deadly weapon

For counts of assault on a female

one count of common law robbery

One count of sexual assault

Hall received no bond for each of the charges ranging from 1995 to 2004. According to court records, Hall is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.