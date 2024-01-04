RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man charged in his wife’s stabbing had his bond increased during a Tuesday court appearance, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The $1.5 million bond increase came after James Andre Hunt, 51, received an additional charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Hunt was arrested and charged on Dec. 27 after police say he stabbed a woman who was later identified as his wife. Raleigh police responded to the broad daylight stabbing at about 1:40 p.m. in the area of Glenwood Avenue and West Millbrook Road.

Hunt’s wife was transported to a local hospital and police have given no updates on her condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

Hunt was initially given a $250,000 secured bond in Wake County Superior Court and was ordered to have no contact with his wife. His first charge was for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

With the additional bond for the new charge, Hunt’s bond is now set at $1.75 million.