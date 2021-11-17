Raleigh man charged with insurance fraud after saying hair was in his burger

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 41-year-old Raleigh man faces charges after the state Department of Insurance said he lied when he claimed to have found a hair in his McDonald’s hamburger.

Ronnie Bernard Truesdale has been charged with insurance fraud and felony attempting to obtain property by false pretense, according to North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.

An arrest warrant for Truesdale said he placed a hair on his burger after removing the wrapper. He claimed that he was nauseous after eating the burger with the hair in it, too.

The Department of Insurance said he also sent Zurich North America, an insurer for McDonald’s Restaurants, a manipulated photo to show a hair was in his burger.

Truesdale filed a claim for pain and suffering damages as well as $1,595.90 in medical expenses paid to Wake Medical Center, according to the warrant.

The insurance department said the offenses occurred between Oct. 15, 2020, and March 16.

Special agents and Wake County deputies arrested Truesdale on Monday.

He was given a $10,000 secured bond.

“Insurance fraud hurts consumers,” Commissioner Causey said. “Approximately 20 percent of your insurance premium goes to cover the cost of fraud. That’s why I’m aggressively pursuing and prosecuting insurance fraud in North Carolina.”