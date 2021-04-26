Raleigh man charged with murder after 4-year-old suffers serious injuries and dies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police have arrested 27-year-old Milton Ray Horton Jr. in the death of a 4-year-old girl who suffered serious injuries early Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a child seriously injured in the 4400 block of Leadmine Road around 4:30 a.m.

Police said the child was transported to the hospital from Candlewood Suites for treatment but did not survive.

Police have not said what type of injuries the child sustained or Horton’s relationship to the child.

Horton has been charged with one count of murder.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.