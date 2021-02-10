Raleigh man pled guilty to nine counts of failure to work after paid during Hurricane Florence

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Clayton Dean Amidon, 46, of Raleigh, pled guilty in Carteret County Superior Court on Wednesday to nine counts of failure to work after paid.

The charges were brought about after an investigation was done by Pine Knoll Shores Police Department after residents of Pine Knoll Townes Condos reported being defrauded by Amidon. The investigation found that Amidon entered into contractual agreements with owners to complete construction work on several condo-units, but the work was not completed after deposits were made.

As part of the plea agreement, Amidon paid over $16,000 in restitution to the victimized residents; additional conditions were also listed in this plea agreement.

Pine Knoll Shores Police Department said they would like to thank the Prosecutorial District 4-District Attorney’s Office, specifically Assistant District Attorney Ashley Eatmon for the efforts in prosecuting this case. Pine Knoll Shores Police Department also said they are thankful for all the victims who came forward during this investigation.