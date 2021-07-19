Raleigh man sentenced for trying to set fire to police SUV during George Floyd protests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was sentenced Monday for trying to set fire to a Raleigh police SUV during the riots in the city in late May 2020, officials said.

Mikwan Domell Garfield, 22, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for the incident that happened on May 31, 2020, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Jabari Devon Davis, 22, a co-defendant in the case, was also sentenced to 30 months in prison on March 15, the news release said.

On May 31, 2020, just after midnight, someone started a fire in the “fuel filler” area of a Raleigh police SUV at the Southeast District Station located at 2800 Rock Quarry Road, according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators reviewed the surveillance video and saw a dark-colored vehicle driving on a road behind the station. That vehicle was seen on video stopping near the damaged SUV, federal officials said.

“A fingerprint had been lifted off of the Hennessey bottle recovered at the scene. A latent print examiner determined the print to be the left ring finger of Davis,” Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said in a release.

Authorities interviewed Davis at his home where he admitted to setting the fire and said he was “pissed off with everything going on.”

The fire caused about $5,000 in damage to the police SUV. The riot stemmed from a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Garfield pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to damage or destroy by fire a vehicle owned or possessed by an institution receiving federal financial assistance.