Raleigh man steals saxophone worth $3,200, pawns it for $400, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)

A 22-year-old Raleigh man faces a felony larceny charge after police said he stole a saxophone worth $3,199 and pawned it for $400, arrest warrants say.

Kenric Joseph Jerma Brown is charged with stealing a Cannonball T5-BR tenor saxophone from Sam Ash Music on Capital Boulevard on Oct. 15, 2018, warrants say.

Brown then went to a pawn shop less than a mile away on Capital Boulevard and pawned the sax for $400, warrants say.

Brown was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony larceny and one count obtain property by false pretense.

He’s being held under a $10,000 bond.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

