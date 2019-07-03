Raleigh man steals saxophone worth $3,200, pawns it for $400, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)
A 22-year-old Raleigh man faces a felony larceny charge after police said he stole a saxophone worth $3,199 and pawned it for $400, arrest warrants say.
Kenric Joseph Jerma Brown is charged with stealing a Cannonball T5-BR tenor saxophone from Sam Ash Music on Capital Boulevard on Oct. 15, 2018, warrants say.
Brown then went to a pawn shop less than a mile away on Capital Boulevard and pawned the sax for $400, warrants say.
Brown was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony larceny and one count obtain property by false pretense.
He’s being held under a $10,000 bond.
He’s scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.