Raleigh man who made off with $65 in 2019 gas station robbery sentenced to 7 years in prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in federal prison after being convicted of robbing the BP Gas Station located at 4330 Louisburg Rd. in Raleigh.

According to court documents, on August 15, 2019, Raleigh police responded to the BP gas station regarding an armed robbery. The store clerk said that the suspect, later identified as Demarius Jerrad Morris, 29, entered the store and pointed a gun at the clerk before demanding money.

Morris was given $65 with a GPS tracker attached to the cash, which helped police locate him, court documents say.

Morris was later arrested during a traffic stop and officers seized the money, a loaded gun and various ammunition.