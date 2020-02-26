Raleigh man with 33 previous arrests captured, charged with raping teen in October 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man wanted for raping a teen girl in October 2019 was captured Tuesday, according to a Wake County arrest warrant.

This was the suspect’s 34th arrest in Wake County, records show.

Kwain Hawkins, 32, was identified as the suspect in the rape of a 15-year-old girl that occurred on Oct. 17, 2019, and warrants were sworn out at that time, Raleigh police said. It wasn’t until Tuesday that Hawkins was located, arrested and charged.

Hawkins is accused of having sexual intercourse with the child, as well as committing other sex acts on her, warrants show. He is facing one count of statutory rape of a child and two counts of indecent liberties with child.

The suspect was arrested near the campus of North Carolina State University on Tuesday afternoon, according to arrest records.

Hawkins has been arrested in the county 33 times in the past. His most recent previous charges date back to April 2019 when he was charged with failing to appear in court on drug and other charges.

Hawkins is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $600,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.