Raleigh police announce 5th, 6th arrests in Juneteenth shooting that injured EMS worker

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two more people have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of an EMS worker at a Raleigh Juneteenth celebration, police said Friday.

In connection with the June 19 shooting at Roberts Park, Tallis Devon Leak, 21, and Lawrence Edward Keyshawn Frost, 20, have been charged with:

Assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury

Assault on emergency personnel with a firearm

Assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill

Discharge firearm in city

Going armed to terror of people

Injury to personal property

Around 6:45 p.m. that evening, Raleigh police responded to a report of a shooting at the park, which is along the 1300-block of E. Martin Street. Police arrived to find a man, who was a Wake County paramedic, suffering from a gunshot wound, police previously said.

An ambulance was also hit by gunfire.

The EMS worker was taken to the hospital. Police said he was grazed by a bullet.





Anselmo Inocente Arroyo-Maldonado. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Davis Onque. (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Keir Melvin. (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Isaiah Means. (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

A Wake County EMS crew was at the park at 6:45 p.m. responding to a call to help a person who had fallen down, according to a news release from Wake County spokeswoman Dara Demi.

When the crew heard gunfire, they hid behind an ambulance. The paramedic was released from the hospital later that night, according to Demi.

Police previously charged 26-year-old Davis Lance Onque, 20-year-old Keir Rahmel Melvin, Isaiah Kymel Means, 21, and 18-year-old Anselmo Inocente Arroyo-Maldonado. One of the previous arrests came after a police pursuit.

Leak is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond. No jail records are available for Frost at the time of this writing.