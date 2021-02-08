Raleigh police make second arrest in Crabtree Valley Mall shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old man was arrested over the weekend and charged in connection with the Dec. 17, 2020, shooting inside Crabtree Valley Mall.

Angelo Nasir Bailey was arrested Sunday and charged with felony inciting riot, felony conspiracy – assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and simple affray.

Angelo Nasir Bailey (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

Bailey is the second person to be arrested in the shooting.

In late December, Raleigh police arrested Brandon Shamaar Bumpass, 21, and charged him with felony inciting to riot, felony conspiracy – assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and simple affray in connection with the shooting.

Bailey was named as a suspect in the shooting in Bumpass’s arrest warrant.

According to investigators, at least seven shots were fired just before 8:50 p.m. near the Macy’s store on Dec. 17.

Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said two people from a large group began to argue while near a lobby on the lower level of the mall.

That confrontation escalated and two people shot at each other.

Raleigh police said seven projectiles were recovered from the scene that came from two shooters.

An arrest warrant said the shooting caused more than $1,500 in damages, damaged an elevator, and that there was “serious bodily” injury with a gunshot wound to the leg on the other unknown shooter.

Deck-Brown said one of the suspects “may have been injured,” due to a trail of blood at the scene.

In the days after the shooting, investigators released images of three suspects.