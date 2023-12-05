RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police cruiser was involved in a Monday morning crash and flipped over.

Around 4:19 a.m., Raleigh police responded to an officer needing assistance call at North Carver and Pender streets. Responding officers found a crash involving a Raleigh police vehicle and another vehicle.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital. Police have not released the name of the officer involved, but said that they have been treated for serious injuries and released. Police said the other driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the passengers in the crash, identified as Marcus Avery, 48, of Garner, has since been charged with a misdemeanor for failing to give information or aid in connection to the incident. Warrants obtained by CBS 17 showed Avery was arrested at the scene of the crash.

According to records, Avery will appear in court on Dec. 28.

Raleigh police said another passenger in the vehicle was injured in the crash, and she also faces charges.

Raleigh police officers respond to a crash on Boyer and Carver streets. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

Raleigh police officers respond to a crash on Boyer and Carver streets. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

Raleigh police officers respond to a crash on Boyer and Carver streets. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

A Raleigh police cruiser flipped over after a crash. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

A Raleigh police cruiser flipped over after a crash. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

A Raleigh police cruiser flipped over after a crash. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

The intersection of North Carver and Pender streets were closed for the investigation before reopening at 9:52 a.m.