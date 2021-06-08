Registered sex offender arrested after failing to report social media accounts

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A registered sex offender was arrested after he failed to report his social media accounts.

Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit received a tip from investigators in Maryland that Toby Joe Reed, 46, of Grifton was illegally using social media accounts.

Based on the investigation it was determined that Reed was a registered sex offender, he must report all social media accounts that he has or that he uses. Officials said that Reed did not report any of his accounts.

On June 3, detectives arrested Reed for failure to report social media accounts as a registered Sex offender. He received a $25,000 bond. At the time of the violation, Reed was also on post-release supervision with the N.C. Department of Correction for failure to register as a sex offender.

Reed is also on parole from the State of Maryland for third-degree sex offense charges against a minor. He was charged with violating his probation and his parole. He is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center without bond under those charges.