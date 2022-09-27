GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A registered sex offender was taken into custody on Monday after it was discovered he was at the Pitt County Fair last Friday, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

A media release states detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit found out that Eddie D. Gay, 44, of Greenville, entered the Pitt County Fairgrounds at 5:06 p.m. Friday and left at 6:36 p.m. Registered sex offenders are not allowed on public grounds where there may be children as part of their criminal arrangement.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Gay’s arrest, charging him with one felony count of Sex Offender/Child Premises, NCGS 14-208.18(A). Gay was transported to the Pitt County Detention Center. He appeared before a magistrate, who set a bond at $5,000 secured. He was released after posting bond.

This is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public, officials at the sheriff’s office said.