Registered sex offender arrested, charged with inappropriate relationship with child

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man on Feb. 11 who is a registered sex offender and had an inappropriate relationship with a child.

Gregory Shirazi Sr. of 6180 U.S. Hwy. 70 in New Bern was arrested after the sheriff’s office received information from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office of the inappropriate activity. He is charged with a felony statutory sex offense with a child under 13 and indecent liberties with a minor. He was being held under a $2 million secured bond in the Craven County Confinement Facility.

Shirazi is a registered sex offender from New Hampshire for three felony convictions of sexual assault on a victim under 13 years old.