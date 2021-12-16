Registered sex offender arrested for being on school property in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A registered sex offender was arrested Thursday for being on school property in Henderson County.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified by Henderson County Public Schools that a staff member at Flat Rock Middle School, Maria Edina Walker was married to a registered sex offender, Jeffery Lynn Walker and that he had been seen in a vehicle on the campus at Flat Rock Middle School.
Upon receiving this information from the school system, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into this incident.
As a result of the investigation, deputies arrested and charged both Maria Walker and Jeffery Walker.
Jeffery Walker, 46, was charged with two counts of felony sex offender unlawfully on premises. Jeffery Walker had a $50,000 bond.
Maria Walker, 50, was charged with two counts of felony aid and abet sex offender unlawfully on premises. Maria Walker had a $30,000 bond.
Both are scheduled for a court appearance on Friday.