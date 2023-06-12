NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested a registered sex offender on June 9.

The Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about possession and distribution of child pornography.

Travis L. Meeker, age 32, of 7168 U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, was found distributing these files. Meeker was charged with felony 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a minor and felony 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Meeker was taken to the Craven County Confinement Facility and was given a $150,000 bond.

Meeker was previously convicted of 2nd degree sex offense with a child in 2014.

The North Carolina State Port Authority Morehead City Division and Carteret County Sheriff’s Office assisted in arresting Meeker.